SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

"Protect the players with five substitutes...” - Pep Guardiola questions rule on substitutions

Adam Booker

As COVID-19 football starts to become normal, one thing players and managers would have liked to remain normal was the five substitutes rule, which was used during project restart matches to keep players fresh. 

Since the addition of that rule, the Premier League has decided to revert back to the regular rule of three substitutes per match. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola expressed his displeasure with the leagues decision:

“I don’t understand why, in this incredible period, when everyone is concerned about Covid-19 and is not allowed to go to the restaurants and is not allowed to do what you want to do, that you cannot protect the players with five substitutes...” 

Image placeholder title
(LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP/Getty Images)

With a short off-season and a long season of fixture congestion ahead, injuries amongst players could dramatically increase. Not to mention the European Championships are just around the corner. The quality of football may take a hit during this period as games could be played slower due to players beginning to tire.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pep Guardiola 'hopeful' new centre-back will arrive at the end of the week

Pep Guardiola hopes that a new centre-back will arrive before the end of this week, reports Daily Mail’s Jack Gaughan.

Adam Booker

“I would love to stay longer here. It is a place I love to be." - Pep Guardiola hints at his long-term future

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has hinted he's open to staying longer than his current contract which expires at the end of this season.

harryasiddall

Man City announce new captain and vice-captain

Fernandinho has been chosen by the players and staff at Manchester City to be the clubs permanent captain for the 2020/21 season; with Kevin De Bruyne selected as vice-captain.

harryasiddall

by

Melbourne blue

Ederson set to leave current deal with Nike

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson is set to make a significant change in his sponsorship allegiances, by leaving his current deal with Nike for current City kit manufacturer Puma, as per the latest reports.

Freddie Pye

'Wow. I hope to be at that level soon. [He] is magnificent' - Man City forward opens up on life at the club and which player he admires the most

Man City's summer signing Ferran Torres has spoken about his start to life at the club - including the standard of quality on display at training, and which player in particular stands out.

markgough96

La Liga defender 'is interested in a move to Man City' - club could agree 'a compromise fee' after €46m bid rejected

Man City have had a bid rejected for Sevilla's Jules Kounde, but the player wants to sign for the Premier League side - but Atletico Madrid's Jose Gimenez remains the 'priority' target

markgough96

Breaking: Sevilla centre-back agrees to five-year contract at Man City

Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde has agreed to a five-year deal at the Etihad Stadium, as Manchester City and Sevilla now look to agree on a fee for the 21-year-old, although according to the latest reports, there shouldn't be any issue on this front.

Freddie Pye

"My understanding is there was some recent interest from Man City" - Former player hints at interest in Premier League star

Former Manchester City player Micah Richards has claimed there was interest in Aston Villa star Jack Grealish.

harryasiddall

Man City have decided to sell centre-back - host of Premier League clubs interested

Manchester City have decided to sell young centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo, with a host of Premier League clubs interested in his services.

harryasiddall

Ask The Opposition - Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City (w/@daveazzopardi)

Manchester City head to Molineux on Monday evening to kick off their new Premier League campaign against Nuno Espirito Santo’s Wolves, with the Blues looking to continue their fine form in the seasons opening games.

Harry Winters