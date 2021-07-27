Provisional Squad For Man City's Pre-Season Fixture vs Preston North End Revealed

Manchester City's provisional squad for their pre-season fixture against Preston North End has been revealed, according to the latest emerging information.

With the majority of the first team squad away on holiday after long periods of international duty, there was lots of confusion as to who features in this particular game.

Adding that to the fact that the City Football Academy has had shut down this week due to a COVID-19 outbreak, and you're struggling to even put together a squad.

However, Joe Bray from the Manchester Evening News has provided us with the provisional squad at Pep Guardiola's disposal, as he prepares to take on the Championship opposition at the Academy Stadium tonight.

From the players available, he has:

Zack Steffen, Scott Carson, Cieran Slicker

Philippe Sandler, Shea Charles, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Fin Burns, Yan Couto, Benjamin Mendy

Fernandinho, Matthew Smith, Patrick Roberts, Iker Pozo, Micah Hamilton, Ben Knight

Cole Palmer, Riyad Mahrez, Morgan Rogers, Pablo Moreno

One thing to note, despite the COVID-19 outbreak, a lot of the academy stars will be involved. It's likely they've had little to no training, but are going to be thrown straight back in with the limited numbers available.

Similarly, despite only arriving back at the City Football Academy yesterday, the likes of Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Nathan Aké and Zack Steffen are all involved. However it's unknown as to what extent they'll play, if at all

The only regular first team players who have had a full pre-season are Riyad Mahrez, Benjamin Mendy, Fernandinho and Scott Carson - so, you'd expect the quartet to appear from the off.

However, there are some notable admissions from the squad too.

Academy stars Liam Delap and Romeo Lavia have both been tipped to have a more regular role in the first team this season, and especially during pre-season, but both are seemingly not involved on Tuesday night.

