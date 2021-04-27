PSG fitness latest after Tuesday training session ahead of Man City clash

Paris Saint-Germain appear to have a full compliment of players at their disposal ahead of the Champions League semi-final first-leg clash against Manchester City on Wednesday night, with two star names partaking in training on Tuesday.

There had been some doubts over whether Kylian Mbappe would face a late fitness test ahead of the clash against the Premier League leaders, however the latest information drawn from an open training session would suggest that the French international will be fully fit for this tie.

As per the information of Le10Sport journalist Hadrien Grenier, Mauricio Pochettino had a full Paris Saint-Germain squad present at training on Tuesday morning, including both Kylian Mbappe and centre-back, Marquinhos.

It is further advanced that the only two absentees are full-back Juan Bernat and back-up goalkeeper, Alexandre Letellier - as expected.

Full confirmation of Manchester City's injury situation is set to be confirmed by manager Pep Guardiola later on Tuesday, as he addresses the global press ahead of the clash against the Ligue 1 side.

However, the expectation is that Pep Guardiola will have zero fitness worries as both Kevin de Bruyne and Sergio Aguero returned to the matchday squad at the weekend to face Tottenham in the Carabao Cup final - the only two players who have had any sort of fitness concerns in recent weeks

Manchester City will be looking to reach the Champions League final for the first time in the club's history, and are only making their second ever last-four appearance on Wednesday night - following on from their progression to this stage of the competition under Manuel Pellegrini in 2016.

