PSG Have Two Pep Guardiola Successor Candidates on Their List to Replace Mauricio Pochettino

Manchester City's two main targets to succeed Pep Guardiola after his eventual departure have been linked with taking over at Paris Saint-Germain, as per a report from France.

With Pep Guardiola’s contract set to expire in the summer of 2023, the burning question on a majority of Manchester City fans' lips is which manager will succeed their legendary coach.

Winning three Premier League titles, four Carabao Cups, one FA Cup, and reaching a club-first Champions League final in five full seasons, it would be a tall order for any manager to fill the Spanish tactician’s boots at the Etihad Stadium.

However, the primary candidates that were earmarked as shoe-ins to take over after the Guardiola era at City are now claimed to be in the running for another one of football’s top jobs.

With the Argentine coach looking likely to depart the Parc des Princes in the summer, the aforementioned duo, who were primed to be potential successors to Guardiola's hot seat, could be in contention to take over the reins in the French capital.

As per a report by French outlet L’Equipe, as translated and relayed by Get Football News France, Erik ten Hag and Mikel Arteta are joined by a list of managers that are considered to replace Mauricio Pochettino at Paris Saint-Germain next season.

The Argentine is under fire after blowing a 2-0 aggregate lead against Real Madrid in the Champions League last-16, courtesy of a Karim Benzema hat-trick.

The ultimate goal at the club - much like Manchester City - is to win Europe's top prize, and at the moment, it is something they have failed to do.

A recent report in the Daily Mail has revealed that the Ajax boss was privately taking English lessons, as he prepares to bid farewell to the Dutch powerhouse and accept a managerial role in the Premier League.

Additionally, the Athletic had also reported earlier that the Premier League champions were ‘keeping tabs’ on Arteta’s progress at Arsenal - which goes to show that the club may already be preparing for life after Guardiola.

However, with City’s two most speculated targets to replace the Catalan linked with the PSG job, it is well within the realms of possibility that Guardiola's so far six-year association with the club continues.

