PSG Star Neymar Praises Manchester City Duo Kyle Walker And Ruben Dias

Ruben Dias and Kyle Walker are two players considered by many to be amongst the best defenders in the world and it appears that PSG forward Neymar is among those who rate the City pair highly.

This is incredibly high praise when you consider the number of top-level defenders the Brazilian has faced, given how long the winger has been playing at an elite level.

The 30-year-old burst onto the European scene in 2013 when he signed for Barcelona and his performances at the Spanish giants prompted PSG to pay a record record-breakingllion to acquire the Brazilian's services in 2017.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

The Brazil international encountered City last season in the Champions League group stages. His side got the better of Pep Guardiola's men in the first game, beating The Cityzens 2-0, but the Sky Blues would get their revenge in the second fixture, beating Neymar's side 2-1.

And it appears that two City defenders made a big impression on the Brazil star. When Neymar was asked by DAZN on who the toughest defender he'd faced was, he replied: "(Kyle) Walker. Because he's fast, strong and intelligent."

The PSG man was also asked about his thoughts on Walker's teammate Dias, to which he responded: "Ruben Dias is a very good centre-back. He's quick and strong. He has quality as well, so that makes it hard to play against him."

Both men won't be in action this weekend as all Premier League fixtures have been cancelled as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, however, the duo should be back in action on Wednesday night when The Citzyzens take on Borussia Dortmund in Champions League action.

