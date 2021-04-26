PSG star trains only 'partially' during first-team training ahead of Man City clash

Kylian Mbappe appears to be facing a race against time ahead of Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League semi-final first-leg clash against Manchester City on Wednesday night, after sustaining a knock to his thigh at the weekend.

The French international was replaced in the 87th minute of Mauricio Pochettino's sides 3-1 victory against Metz in Ligue 1 on Saturday - a game that saw the 22 year-old score a brace and maintain his side's hunt for a league title.

Despite earlier reports suggesting that Mbappe would certainly be fit to face Pep Guardiola's side on Wednesday night at the Parc des Princes, the latest information from French media is less firm on the possibility.

According to RMC Sport, as relayed by Get French Football News, Kylian Mbappé participated 'partially' in first-team training for Paris Saint-Germain on Monday, as the French side begin to put together their final preparations for the clash against Manchester City.

The most recent words from manager Mauricio Pochettino were far more reassuring from the viewpoint of PSG supporters. The former Tottenham coach said, "We think he's okay and that he'll be ready for Wednesday. We reviewed the action, we see the blow. We are not worried about him."

Adding to the former, Pochettino said in a second update on the 22 year-old's fitness, "We hope it's not too serious. Kylian was calm when he was replaced but even a simple knock is always painful."

The Argentine coach is expected to make a more substantial and up-to-date notice on his star forward when he faces the media ahead tomorrow afternoon.

On the Manchester City injury front, manager Pep Guardiola has a full compliment of players available to tackle the strengths of the French outfit, following the return of Sergio Aguero and Kevin de Bruyne to full training late last week.

Manchester City are expected to make the trip to France on Tuesday evening as they put together their final preparations in Paris. Before then, Pep Guardiola will face the media earlier in the day to provide his final thoughts ahead of the game.

