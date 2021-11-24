PSG Sustain Double Midfield Injury Blow Just Hours Ahead of Man City Champions League Clash

Mauricio Pochettino has suffered a double blow to his midfield personnel, just hours prior to the Champions League showdown with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Paris Saint-Germain travel to Manchester in search of a win, as both teams look to secure their spot in the knock-out stages of Europe's premier competition ahead of the final matchday in the group stage.

Manchester City know that a win would not only secure their place in the last-16 of this year's Champions League, but also guarantee their position at the very top of a challenging group.

However, with just hours until kick-off at the Etihad Stadium, Mauricio Pochettino has sustained a significant blow to his choices in midfield, with reports in France stating that two names are now serious doubts for a place in the eleven to face City.

According to the information of Loïc Tanzi at RMC Sport, Marco Verratti sustained an injury during PSG training at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night, and it is claimed that it now 'seems complicated' to see the Italian midfielder feature against Pep Guardiola's squad.

To further complicate things for Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino, who will already have plenty on his mind as a result of interest from Manchester United, RMC Sport are reporting that Georginio Wijnaldum also failed to complete training on Tuesday night.

Manchester City have their own last-minute fitness concerns ahead of the match, with Jack Grealish continuing to be a doubt ahead of the clash against the Ligue 1 giants on Wednesday night.

The England international forward missed the Premier League match against Everton on Sunday afternoon, and was not spotted training with the rest of his Manchester City teammates during the live open session on Tuesday.

As a form of encouragement ahead of the weekend, Pep Guardiola did however confirm during his pre-match press conference that Grealish was doing "much better" compared to last week.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra