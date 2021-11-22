Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    PSG Sustain Kylian Mbappe Fitness Scare Ahead of Champions League Clash With Man City

    Paris Saint-Germain have suffered a major fitness scare concerning one of their key forwards ahead of the crunch Champions League clash against Manchester City.
    The Ligue 1 giants are expected to make the trip to the North-West of England on Tuesday afternoon, ahead of a decisive match at the top of Champions League Group A on Wednesday night.

    Manchester City will secure a place in the knock-out stage of Europe's premier competition once again, should they manage to secure a victory against Mauricio Pochettino's side this week.

    However, the French side will almost certainly be sweating over the availability of star forward Kylian Mbappe ahead of the game - following his absence from training on Monday morning.

    According to the information of French media outlet RMC Sport, Kylian Mbappé was absent from training on Monday morning due to an illness - however, it is reported that the problem is 'nothing serious'.

    While Mbappe was missing from the Paris squad's training session ahead of the match against Manchester City this week, there is nothing to suggest that the France star will not travel with the rest of the team at present.

    One thing is for sure: Pep Guardiola will be fully focused on the task at hand, and not the potential for just one of PSG's superstar forwards to be missing from the clash at the Etihad Stadium.

    As for Manchester City, they will be without Kevin De Bruyne for the game, after the Belgian international tested positive for Covid-19 last week. Ferran Torres will also be absent as he continues his recovery from a foot problem.

    Jack Grealish remains a doubt, after returning from England duty with an injury and missing the Premier League match against Everton on Sunday afternoon - a game that saw City come out on top via

    More to follow.

