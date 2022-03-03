Skip to main content

European Club's Duo Admit Pride in Seeing Teammate Linked With Manchester City Transfer

PSV Eindhoven duo Armando Obispo and Jordan Teze have revealed their joy in seeing speculation around teammate Cody Gakpo and a potential transfer to Manchester City.

The quality of Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish’s strikes against Peterborough United in the FA Cup Fifth Round on Tuesday night were examples of just how excellent the wide talent at Manchester City is at present.

Yet, it would not be a surprise to see the pair placed on the bench by Pep Guardiola in a big game, which further emphasises the astounding competition for places amongst wingers at the Etihad Stadium.

With Manchester City's status as one of the most successful clubs in Europe, and the calibre of players such as Mahrez and Grealish at their disposal, PSV Eindhoven duo Armando Obispo and Jordan Teze have recently expressed their pride in seeing teammate Cody Gakpo being linked with a switch to Pep Guardiola's side.

imago1010033351h

Cody Gakpo in action for PSV Eindhoven

imago1010033346h

Cody Gakpo in action for PSV Eindhoven

Of course, that makes us very proud.”, Obispo revealed to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness.

Read More

Teze added, “It’s great that his name is being linked with big clubs like Manchester City and Liverpool. That’s an example of how we want it in the end.”

With 13 goals and 13 assists to his name across all competitions so far this season, it is no surprise to see why the Premier League champions are claimed to be ‘keen’ on the 22-year old’s signature - amongst several other European giants.

A recent report had also suggested that the Dutch international had held ‘exploratory talks’ with Manchester City about a potential transfer in the summer.

imago1010013944h

Cody Gakpo in action for PSV Eindhoven

imago1010013905h

Cody Gakpo celebrating a goal while in action for PSV Eindhoven

As is the case with every player that City are linked with over a possible move, it seems unlikely that they will go all in for the in-demand Cody Gakpo until and unless they wrap up a deal for a striker next season.

imago1010033351h
European Club's Duo Admit Pride in Seeing Teammate Linked With Manchester City Transfer

