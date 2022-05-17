Skip to main content

Puma and Adidas Enter £50 Million Bidding War to Sign Incoming Manchester City Striker Erling Haaland

It has been revealed in a new report that German sports manufacturers Puma, as well as Adidas, are in a £50 million ‘bidding war’ to sign Erling Haaland on a personal sponsorship deal.

Aside from the obvious bags of quality that he brings to the side, Erling Haaland’s signature is perhaps the first time Manchester City have signed a potential global superstar since Robinho from Real Madrid in 2008.

Much like the much-publicised rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo over more than a decade, it looks as if the Norwegian star is also set to battle it out with Kylian Mbappe to be recognised as the best player in the world for years to come.

While Jack Grealish’s £100 million signature meant Manchester City had got their hands on a household name in England, Erling Haaland has the potential of becoming one of, if not the most marketable athlete in the world.

As the striking sensation’s deal with Nike ended earlier this year, two major sportswear giants are now unsurprisingly eyeing the youngster’s signature as they realise his potential global appeal.

According to a new report by The Sun, Puma and Adidas are in a £50 million ‘bidding war’ to sign Erling Haaland.

It has also been stated that both German brands plan to tie him up to a contract until the next decade at the earliest.

Aside from the player’s apparent marketability, a major factor behind Puma and Adidas’ interest in signing the 21-year old has emerged from his recent move to Manchester City, who play in the most watched division in world football in the Premier League.

Interestingly, it was also previously reported by Goal España that Puma, who have been Manchester City’s sponsors since 2019, were intent on Erling Haaland joining the English giants, as the brand was in ‘pole position’ to become his sponsor.

While only time will tell whether Erling Haaland joins Puma or Adidas, the war is expected to rage on between the boot giants to sign one of the most biggest and best names in world football for years to come.

