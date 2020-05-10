City Xtra
Puma deal 'put on hold' with Man City star due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Matt Astbury

Raheem Sterling is set to become the face of Puma once his contract with Nike expires at the end of May. However, the coronavirus outbreak has disrupted these plans, according to A Bola.

The England star is set to sign a £100m deal with the sportswear giant, but that deal has been brought to a grinding halt due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Along with the internal tension this has caused at Puma reported yesterday, the current economic climate has seen the deal 'put on hold' by the company.

Puma have already furloughed staff as a result of the pandemic along with receiving money from the German government.

