Puma Leak Manchester City 2022/23 Home Shirt Ahead of Official Launch

Manchester City's home kit for the 2022/23 campaign is now appearing on Puma's official website ahead of its official launch on Thursday this week.

It was confirmed earlier this week that Puma will officially launch Manchester City's home kit for the upcoming campaign on Thursday May 19, just over a month after leaked images of a photoshoot in Manchester revealed the club's 2022/23 away kit.

In what has become a common trend amongst sides across Europe, the Premier League champions are expected to switch to the central crest design in their home attire next season, as was the case with the Etihad outfit's third kit for the ongoing campaign.

City Xtra exclusively provided an accurate representation of Manchester City's home kit for next season in April, with the home shirt set to feature a standard collar as opposed to a form of v-neck, that will use a combination of maroon and white as the trims.

PUMA Official However, Manchester City's 2022/23 home kit is appearing on Puma's official website two days prior to its official launch on Thursday. PUMA Official The City first-team players featured in the leaked images include Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Nathan Ake and Ederson. PUMA Official Each of City's leisure wear, training and casuals range gear have also appeared on the website, which feature manager Pep Guardiola ahead of his side's Premier League decider clash against Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium this weekend. PUMA Official

For next season's home shirt, Manchester City fans can expect a take on the iconic kits featured in the 1960s and 1970s, when the club's traditional sky blue colour was paired with maroon detailing and trims across the full kit.



As rumoured late in 2021, City's 2022/2023 home shirt will use a combination of both the club's traditional sky blue as the predominant colour, paired with maroon trims and detailing.

Both the Manchester City club crest and Puma logo will be centralised, with the German kit manufacturers opting for a retro look to their latest edition for Pep Guardiola's side.

Click here for the first leaked image of Phil Foden in the 2022/23 home shirt.

Click here for the first leaked image of Jack Grealish in the 2022/23 home shirt.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube