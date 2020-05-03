BREAKING: Puma release 2020/21 Man City home shirt on official website

Manchester City's 2020/21 home kit has been leaked online by kit manufacturer PUMA, as reported by Footy Headlines.

A few hours ago, on Puma's official US online store, what appears to be Manchester City's official home kit for the 2020/21 season was listed for sale.

As reported in the leaks, the 'cracked' blue design seems to be the way Puma have based the shirt on; combining a white collar with a plain blue stripe at the top of the sleeve.

The shirt seems to be priced at £56/$70 for what they label as 'the 2020/21 Manchester City ‘Boys' Home Replica Jersey JR’.

At this stage, it is difficult to understand whether they is a clear indication that the official release of the shirt is imminent, or whether this is merely a mistake on Pumas end. That being said, the official images accompanying the sale of the shirt seem to correlate with previously rumours on what next season's jersey will look like.

Opinions among Manchester City fans were certainly split following the release of the news on City Xtra's twitter page, with some likening the kit to a swimming pool.

