PUMA Reveal Release Date for 2022/23 Manchester City Home Kit

Puma have announced Manchester City's 2022/23 home kit will be released on Thursday 19th May.

Around a month ago, leaked images of a photoshoot in Manchester town centre seemingly revealed Manchester City's away kit. That was quickly followed by an image of the home shirt, modelled by Jack Grealish and Phil Foden

The image - which has been shared around social media - shows a shirt which is based on the classic City colours of the 1960s and 1970s, when the club's traditional sky blue colour was paired with maroon detailing and trims across the full kit.

Maroon is a colour that is very popular amongst the supporters, and it is expected to be displayed on a standard collar as opposed to a form of v-neck.

As is the case for a number of Puma's clubs around Europe, next season is to see City switch to the central crest design. However, for absolute confirmation, Puma have announced today that the 2022/23 home kit will be released on Thursday 19th May - in three days' time.

The accompanying video shows a compilation of incredible goals from the late Colin Bell.



His fitting tribute also serves as another hint that the designs of next season's kits are inspired by the successful City side of that era.

Last month, City Xtra exclusively provided an accurate representation of what fans can expect from the home shirt, based on the more reliable information from sources within the football kit industry as well as leaked photographs from social media.

Normally, City's players would don the new strip in the last game of the season and the release of the shirt this week would suggest this may follow a similar pattern. However, this has not actually been confirmed.

We are likely to get more details on the kit on the actual release day, with City allowing time for promotion before their pre-season tour of the United States.

