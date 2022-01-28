PUMA Set to Launch Iconic Manchester City 93:20 Kit Next Season

PUMA could commemorate Sergio Aguero's league-clinching goal for Manchester City against QPR in 2012 with a 93:20 anniversary kit at the start of next season, according to a new report.

Manchester City’s title win in the 2011/12 season is regarded as one of, if not the most iconic title win in Premier League history.

The Sky Blues' league triumph on goal difference with their fate alongside cross-town rivals Manchester United’s being decided on the final day is already an incredible story - surely the most dramatic end to a Premier League title race ever.

Add to that Edin Dzeko’s late equalizer against QPR and mainly, Sergio Aguero’s last-gasp winner, that ended City’s 44-year wait for a league title, and it is rightly regarded as the greatest moment in the history of the English top-flight.

According to a report by Footy Headlines, Puma are set to launch a 93:20 anniversary kit to commemorate Aguero's iconic winner for Manchester City 10 years on from a moment that would change the Etihad club's course for the years to come,

The kit is understood to be predominantly white, with ‘Team Sky Blue’ accents comprising a strip to celebrate one of the club’s greatest ever moments. It has further been claimed that the kit is expected to release at the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

Every Manchester City fan would hope that PUMA's final creation does justice to a moment that is still talked about to this day.

A section of Manchester City fans have not been fans of PUMA's jersey designs since the German multinational corporation became the club’s official kit sponsors in 2019, and considering the sentimental value of the rumoured 93:20 strip, this is some job for the third largest sportswear manufacturer in the world.

The news comes following reports suggesting that Manchester City's stylish away strip from the 2011/12 campaign could be relaunched in the upcoming 2022/23 season.

Sergio Aguero's fairytale 93:20 moment has forever been etched in the history of this club and mastering the execution of such a kit would be the stuff of dreams for PUMA.

