Puma's deal with Man City star 'sparks tension'

Raheem Sterling is set to become the new face of Puma, in a deal worth around £100 million. However, the England star's deal with the sportswear giants has not gone down well internally, according to the Daily Mail.

The England international's contract with Nike expires at the end of June and he would become Puma's highest-paid footballer if the deal goes through. Adidas, Under Armour and New Balance are also believed to be after Sterling's signature.

However, this deal has not gone down well with those working at Puma with the sportswear company having to furlough staff and receive money from the German government.

Puma already has deals with Manchester City and manager Pep Guardiola.

