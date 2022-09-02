Pundit Backs Manchester City To Finally Win Champions League

Haaland and City both looked unstoppable against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday evening in a comprehensive 6-0 battering of The Reds.

The Sky Blues went into halftime 3-0 to the good after the Norwegian bagged a blistering 38-minute hat-trick.

And the Sky Blues didn't ease off in the second half, adding a further three goals thanks to a Joao Cancelo screamer and two goals from new striker Julian Alvarez.

IMAGO / Sportimage

It was a near-perfect performance from The Cityzens and a warning to any potential title rivals that the Manchester natives are still favourites for the trophy, despite two shoddy defensive performances against Newcastle and Crystal Palace.

While it was a fantastic team performance, Haaland proved to be the main man and ultimately gave City the platform to go on to smash Forest thanks to his first-half-trick.

The 22-year-old has already amassed an eyewatering nine goals in just five Premier League matches, but McAvennie believes that the Norwegian will only continue to improve. “He’ll be top goalscorer this year, he is the man,” he said to Football Insider.

“He might not get a touch of the ball and then score. The stats now are going mental, you don’t need stats. He scores goals and that’s what he’s there for. And he’ll get better, once he knows his teammates.

IMAGO / Sportimage

“He’s hit the ground running and scored six goals but people are saying he’s not played well. That’s the kind of player you want to see in the Premier League."

Many have backed City to win the league comfortably following Haaland's arrival, however, the former West Ham man believes this will just be the tip of the iceberg for the Sky Blues this season with the Norwegian among their ranks.

"I think the league is a gimmick for Man City," he explained. "I think Haaland will be the difference in the Champions League and I think that’s why Pep signed him. They’re wanting to win the Champions League, Pep’s done it before and he wants to do it with Man City and I think Haaland will do that for him.“

City fans will certainly be hoping McAvennie's verdict proves accurate, with the fanbase now desperate to secure the European title after last year's collapse to Real Madrid.

Given that the Sky Blues missed several opportunities to put the tie to bed against the Spanish giants, it is very possible that Haaland could prove to be the final piece of the jigsaw in the club's hunt for European success.

