Quick Turnaround for Incoming River Plate Star Julián Álvarez to Manchester City Life

River Plate striker, Julián Álvarez won't have long to adapt to life in the United Kingdom with only having 14 days between his last game for the Argentine club to linking up with Manchester City.

With most of the players enjoying a well-earned break after another title-winning season, the 22-year-old is still playing in South America due to the season dates being slightly different.

The Argentinian international is looking to hit the ground running according to Marcelo Gallardo, his current manager at the Buenos Aires side.

"Julian is days away from leaving and he plays every game as if it were his first. That is contagious," said Gallardo, via La Nacion. "Replacing Julian is difficult, so it’s important to replace him with performance.

"Today he is a player of great hierarchy, he had impressive growth, and that is why he is going to that club."

The man dubbed the 'next Sergio Aguero' could form a formidable partnership with Erling Haaland, and Pep Guardiola will have two options of which to use when the season gets underway.

Álvarez can also play out wide having a hand with assists as well as a good scoring record when playing as the main striker, this could solve an instant problem if the transfer of Raheem Sterling does go through.

