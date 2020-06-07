City Xtra
“Racism isn’t a problem that only started in recent days." - Man City star opens up on recent events

harryasiddall

Gabriel Jesus has opened up in a recent interview with the Daily Mirror about the horrifying events of the last couple of weeks, and admitting that “Racism isn’t a problem that only started in recent days".

With football nearing a return, Jesus was asked about recent events in America which have triggered 'Black Lives Matter' protests all around the globe. “We aren’t saying that other lives don’t matter. We are saying the lives of black people who feel racism matter," Jesus began.

(Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) 

"We can’t generalise it. Not everyone is racist, the majority aren’t, but lots of people are and it’s like they haven’t got brains. So, when we use that sentence it’s because we know what it is to be a victim of racism. It's painful to feel it.”

The Brazilian goes onto discuss the wider issues surrounding Racism and how it's not just these select few events, it's the fact its continued to go on for years and years:

“Racism isn’t a problem that only started in recent days. It isn’t normal. People feel they have had enough, and they have exploded. Whenever we say 'Black Lives Matter' we should also read it correctly and understand the meaning behind it."

