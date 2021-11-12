Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden Both Notch an Assist - Man City International Day Round-Up: Day Two

    Six players on three continents. Here is your comprehensive round-up of how Manchester City stars performed on day one of the third international break of the season.
    England's drubbing of Albania was the main event of Friday's action, where all five Manchester City players contributed to a 5-0 win. 

    Riyad Mahrez also saw some action for Algeria, whilst Zack Steffen was part of a USA squad that took on Mexico.

    Here's everything that happened across Friday evening from an individual statistics perspective:

    Djibouti 0-4 Algeria 

    In action: Riyad Mahrez (C)

    Match Statistics: Riyad Mahrez

    N/A

    Important Notes:

    • The Algerian came off the bench to play the 2nd 45 minutes.

    England 5-0 Albania 

    In action: Kyle Walker, John Stones, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, and Raheem Sterling

    Match Statistics: Kyle Walker

    • 90' Minutes Played
    • 108 Touches
    • 91 Passes
    • 87.5% Passing Accuracy
    • 1 Ground Duels Won
    • 6 Accurate Long Balls
    • 2 Clearances
    • 1 Tackle

    Match Statistics: John Stones

    • 93' Minutes Played
    • 66 Touches
    • 61 Passes
    • 95.3% Passing Accuracy
    • 5 Aerial Duels Won
    • 1 Interception

    Match Statistics: Jack Grealish

    • 27' Minutes Played
    • 22 Touches
    • 12 Passes
    • 80% Passing Accuracy
    • 4 Ground Duels Won
    • 2 Successful Dribbles
    • 1 Shot Blocked

    Match Statistics: Phil Foden

    • 63' Minutes Played
    • 1 Assist
    • 40 Touches
    • 29 Passes
    • 83% Passing Accuracy
    • 3 Key Passes
    • 2 Successful Dribbles
    • 2 Ground Duels Won
    • 2 Accurate Long Ball
    • 2 Accurate Crosses

    Match Statistics: Raheem Sterling 

    • 77' Minutes Played
    • 1 Assist
    • 50 Touches
    • 18 Passes
    • 69.2% Passing Accuracy
    • 9 Ground Duels Won
    • 5 Successful Dribbles
    • 3 Key Passes
    • 2 Tackles

    Important Notes:

    • England's emphatic win put them just one point away from qualification for next year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
    • Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden were taken off midway through the second half, Jack Grealish was brought on with 30 minutes to play.

    USA vs Mexico 

    In action: Zack Steffen 

    Match Statistics: Zack Steffen 

    TBC

