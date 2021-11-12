Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden Both Notch an Assist - Man City International Day Round-Up: Day Two

Six players on three continents. Here is your comprehensive round-up of how Manchester City stars performed on day one of the third international break of the season.

England's drubbing of Albania was the main event of Friday's action, where all five Manchester City players contributed to a 5-0 win.

Riyad Mahrez also saw some action for Algeria, whilst Zack Steffen was part of a USA squad that took on Mexico.

Here's everything that happened across Friday evening from an individual statistics perspective:

Djibouti 0-4 Algeria

In action: Riyad Mahrez (C)

Match Statistics: Riyad Mahrez

N/A

Important Notes:

The Algerian came off the bench to play the 2nd 45 minutes.

England 5-0 Albania

In action: Kyle Walker, John Stones, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, and Raheem Sterling

Match Statistics: Kyle Walker

90' Minutes Played

108 Touches

91 Passes

87.5% Passing Accuracy

1 Ground Duels Won

6 Accurate Long Balls

2 Clearances

1 Tackle

Match Statistics: John Stones

93' Minutes Played

66 Touches

61 Passes

95.3% Passing Accuracy

5 Aerial Duels Won

1 Interception

Match Statistics: Jack Grealish

27' Minutes Played

22 Touches

12 Passes

80% Passing Accuracy

4 Ground Duels Won

2 Successful Dribbles

1 Shot Blocked

Match Statistics: Phil Foden

63' Minutes Played

1 Assist

40 Touches

29 Passes

83% Passing Accuracy

3 Key Passes

2 Successful Dribbles

2 Ground Duels Won

2 Accurate Long Ball

2 Accurate Crosses

Match Statistics: Raheem Sterling

77' Minutes Played

1 Assist

50 Touches

18 Passes

69.2% Passing Accuracy

9 Ground Duels Won

5 Successful Dribbles

3 Key Passes

2 Tackles

Important Notes:

England's emphatic win put them just one point away from qualification for next year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden were taken off midway through the second half, Jack Grealish was brought on with 30 minutes to play.

USA vs Mexico

In action: Zack Steffen

Match Statistics: Zack Steffen

TBC

