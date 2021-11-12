Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden Both Notch an Assist - Man City International Day Round-Up: Day Two
England's drubbing of Albania was the main event of Friday's action, where all five Manchester City players contributed to a 5-0 win.
Riyad Mahrez also saw some action for Algeria, whilst Zack Steffen was part of a USA squad that took on Mexico.
Here's everything that happened across Friday evening from an individual statistics perspective:
Djibouti 0-4 Algeria
In action: Riyad Mahrez (C)
Match Statistics: Riyad Mahrez
Important Notes:
- The Algerian came off the bench to play the 2nd 45 minutes.
England 5-0 Albania
In action: Kyle Walker, John Stones, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, and Raheem Sterling
Match Statistics: Kyle Walker
- 90' Minutes Played
- 108 Touches
- 91 Passes
- 87.5% Passing Accuracy
- 1 Ground Duels Won
- 6 Accurate Long Balls
- 2 Clearances
- 1 Tackle
Match Statistics: John Stones
- 93' Minutes Played
- 66 Touches
- 61 Passes
- 95.3% Passing Accuracy
- 5 Aerial Duels Won
- 1 Interception
Match Statistics: Jack Grealish
- 27' Minutes Played
- 22 Touches
- 12 Passes
- 80% Passing Accuracy
- 4 Ground Duels Won
- 2 Successful Dribbles
- 1 Shot Blocked
Match Statistics: Phil Foden
- 63' Minutes Played
- 1 Assist
- 40 Touches
- 29 Passes
- 83% Passing Accuracy
- 3 Key Passes
- 2 Successful Dribbles
- 2 Ground Duels Won
- 2 Accurate Long Ball
- 2 Accurate Crosses
Match Statistics: Raheem Sterling
- 77' Minutes Played
- 1 Assist
- 50 Touches
- 18 Passes
- 69.2% Passing Accuracy
- 9 Ground Duels Won
- 5 Successful Dribbles
- 3 Key Passes
- 2 Tackles
Important Notes:
- England's emphatic win put them just one point away from qualification for next year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
- Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden were taken off midway through the second half, Jack Grealish was brought on with 30 minutes to play.
USA vs Mexico
In action: Zack Steffen
Match Statistics: Zack Steffen
