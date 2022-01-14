Raheem Sterling Beats Competition From Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham Stars to Win Premier League Award

Raheem Sterling has beaten off firm competition from stars at the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham to take home the Premier League Player of the Month award for December.

The England international saw a remarkable month on a personal note during a hectic festive period that featured seven Premier League matches in just a matter of days for Manchester City.

Raheem Sterling certainly stepped up when Pep Guardiola and the rest of the team needed him most, registering an impressive five goals and one assist across just five appearances in the Premier League during December.

Sterling's rich vein of form comes after doubts had been raised over his ability to bounce back from a poor run at club level - a run that some believed had lasted for several months since the latter stages of the previous campaign.

However, Raheem Sterling's return to form has been confirmed in writing this week, as the Premier League have confirmed Manchester City's number seven as the recipient of the Premier League Player of the Month for December.

Sterling has beaten off competition from Manchester City teammate Joao Cancelo, as well as James Maddison, Gabriel Martinelli, Mason Mount, Martin Odegaard, and Son Heung-Min.

Pep Guardiola will be hoping Sterling picks up right where he left off in December, as he looks set to recall the former Liverpool man to his matchday squad against Chelsea this weekend, after he was missing from the side that defeated Swindon Town in the FA Cup third round.

The clash against Thomas Tuchel's side will also likely be a significant moment in the Premier League title race, as Manchester City seek to go 13 points clear of Chelsea at the top of the table.

