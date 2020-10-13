Raheem Sterling fitness update provided following withdrawal from international duty
harryasiddall
Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling is 'likely' to be fit for the club's Premier League clash against Arsenal on Saturday afternoon, according to Jamie Jackson of the Guardian.
The 25-year-old pulled out of England international duty earlier in the week after a minor hamstring problems arose during City's 1-1 draw with Leeds United at Elland Road.
After missing three international games for England, the winger is reportedly 'likely' to be fit enough to feature when Mikel Arteta's Arsenal travel to the Etihad Stadium - providing Pep Guardiola with a much-needed injury boost following a torrid time in the medical department at the start of the new campaign.
The news comes after Kevin De Bruyne had been all-but ruled out of the weekend's Premier League clash due to a muscle injury of his own, sustained during Belgium's 2-1 defeat to England at Wembley. Sergio Aguero could make some form of return on Saturday afternoon, as he returned to full first-team training on Monday of last week - however any involvement will likely be minor and come from the bench.
-----
Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra