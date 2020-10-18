SI.com
City Xtra
Raheem Sterling hails Sergio Aguero for changing Man City’s game against Arsenal

Shruti Sadbhav

Following Manchester City's 1-0 win over Arsenal on Saturday evening, eventual match-winner Raheem Sterling addressed the media and reflected on his side's start to the new season, as well as securing all three points. The 25-year-old believed that Sergio Aguero’s much-anticipated return to the side heavily influenced Manchester City’s game.

The England international admitted that consistency has been an issue for City so far this season, but also felt that with Sergio Aguero returning to the team, there’s always more pressure on opponents. Sterling continued by showing a fondness towards the new-look attacking partnership between himself and the Argentine striker, and was unsurprisingly happy to get back to the winning ways.

(MARTIN RICKETT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"We haven't been quite as fluent this season but in the last couple of games have shown that fluency is coming back and it's great to keep the momentum going. Sergio is on the field you know there can be a goal at any moment. He is vital to help us compete on all fronts and great to have him back."

"You can just feel how fluid we are in our possession and to have an out-and-out striker there to link up with was really good. At times in the first half, me and Sergio got on the ball in the pockets really well, of course when Arsenal realised that they closed up and made it more difficult. We took up some great position at times."

Sterling also addressed Manchester City’s shaky start to the new season, with the Blues dropping points in the last two Premier League fixtures. However, he believes that the victory over Arsenal will now boost the team’s confidence as they prepare for their next challenge.

"We dropped a couple of points early on in the season and coming out of the international break we needed three points to kick start our season. It's a right win there cause they're a top side. I wouldn't say confidence was gone but with the results that have not gone our way it's disappointing, today will definitely give us a leap of confidence to go into the next couple of games and try and get the three points again."

Manchester City will now look to prepare for the midweek clash against FC Porto in the opening fixture of the group stages of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League, before taking on West Ham next weekend in their usual Premier League duties.

