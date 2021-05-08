Raheem Sterling Identifies Reason Behind Man City Defeat To Chelsea

Raheem Sterling has said Manchester City lived to rue their missed chances as they let a one goal lead slip at the Etihad Stadium - where Chelsea came out 2-1 victors.

Raheem Sterling has said Manchester City lived to rue their missed chances as they let a one goal lead slip at the Etihad Stadium - where Chelsea came out 2-1 victors.

The Englishman opened the scoring five minutes before the break, after some great work by Gabriel Jesus - ending his barren spell of 12 games without finding the net.

On the goal, Raheem Sterling told Sky Sports that it was nice to break his duck.

"It was good to get on the scoresheet and I thought it was to be the day to get over the line. It was a bad first touch but it came and I tried to get across Reece and fortunately it went in and that’s the most important thing."

However, when Sergio Agüero's attempted panenka penalty cost Manchester City the chance to go in with a two goal lead at the break, it was clear these missed opportunities could come back to bite them against such a top side.

READ MORE: Man City linked with £60M move for Robert Lewandowski

READ MORE: Phil Foden 'on the verge' of new six-figure-per-week contract

That turned out to be exactly the case.

Second-half goals from Hakim Ziyech and Marcos Alonso now means that Thomas Tuchel is 2-0 up on Pep Guardiola this season, heading into the Champions League final on May 29th.

Raheem Sterling was disappointed with the result, but echoed the need for his side to create more chances and be clinical in the final third.

"But we didn’t take our chances and against a team like Chelsea if you don’t they’ll punish you. I was just in the box for anything that comes my way."

More post-match coverage is available on mcfcxtra.com

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra