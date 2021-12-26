Raheem Sterling Left 'Disappointed' With Man City's Second-Half Display in Leicester Win

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling has admitted that his side got complacent in the second-half of their 6-3 win against Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola's side claimed their ninth consecutive win in the Premier League as goals from Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Aymeric Laporte and a brace from Raheem Sterling sealed an enthralling Boxing Day victory for the Premier League champions.

De Bruyne, who scored two in Manchester City's 7-0 win over Leeds United a few weeks ago, opened proceedings for the Sky Blues before Mahrez made it two from the spot after Laporte was fouled by Youri Tielemans following a corner.

It was three just after 20 minutes as Gundogan tapped home after another devastating City attack, before Sterling made it four from from the spot to give his side a four-goal lead heading into the interval.

While they were heavily outplayed in the opening 45 minutes by a relentless Manchester City side, Leicester were still getting into dangerous positions on the counter attack in the first-half, but they had little to show for it until after the second-half got underway.

The Foxes came out fighting following the break, as quick-fire goals from James Maddison, Ademola Lookman and Kelechi Iheanacho reduced the deficit to just one, with over 20 minutes left on the clock.

However, Raheem Sterling conceded in his post-match interview that Guardiola warned his side about taking their foot off the gas in the second-half courtesy of Leicester's chances on the counter in the first 45 minutes.

"The manager (Guardiola) warned us at half-time. Leicester conceded four in the first half, but every time they attacked, they created chances," said Sterling, as quoted by Manchester City's official website.

"It's disappointing. We just had to control the game. It was slick football. At 4-0 up, you have to kill the game. Leicester have some really good players. They didn't get disheartened and kept going. Credit to them."

However, Laporte restored a two-goal cushion for his side with a brilliant header shortly after Iheanacho made it 4-3, before Sterling grabbed his second late on to claim his ninth goal of the season across all competitions for the Sky Blues this season.

