Raheem Sterling Makes Jack Grealish Prediction Following £100M Man City Transfer

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling believes the club's newest signing Jack Grealish is ready to prove himself at the highest level.

The former Aston Villa star made his debut for Manchester City last weekend at Wembley Stadium, in the club's disappointing 1-0 defeat to Leicester City in the FA Community Shield.

Jack Grealish’s England colleague, and now Manchester City teammate, Raheem Sterling believes that the 25 year-old is in prime position to prove himself at the highest level of English football.

“Whenever you make a signing, it is always a good thing for the club," Sterling opened.

"It shows they want more as a club and it deserves more. We have signed a great player and someone that wants to prove himself at the highest level. I don’t think there is any better club for him to try and do that.”

He continued, “I met him at Villa, but during the international period it was the first time I was really around him for a long period of time.”

Despite the Manchester City squad already overflowing with attacking talent, Raheem Sterling believes Jack Grealish can still bring something different to the squad, as they go in search of a second consecutive Premier League crown and an elusive Champions League honour.

Sterling explained, “He is a player that always wants the ball, he gets in good pockets of space and he is creative. It adds another creative player to this team which I am really excited about so hopefully he can add a few more goals to my tally.”

“When you add good players to your team it is always a good thing. He is a player I believe can truly have a great career here.”

Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish could play together at club level for the first time this weekend, as Manchester City kick-off their Premier League campaign in North London against Tottenham Hotspur.

