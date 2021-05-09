Raheem Sterling Makes Prediction Ahead of Champions League Final vs Chelsea

Raheem Sterling has made a bold prediction ahead of the Champions League final at the end of May, while speaking in the aftermath of Manchester City's disappointing 2-1 defeat to Chelsea on Saturday afternoon.

Goals from Hakim Ziyech and Marcos Alonso cancelled out a first-half opener from Raheem Sterling to deny an early Premier League title win for Pep Guardiola and his side - who require just one more win to secure their third title in four seasons.

Speaking after the game, Sterling stressed his frustration at the squad not taking their chances and extending their lead - including an incredible penalty miss from Sergio Aguero right before the half-time break.

On the game itself, Sterling said, "It's disappointing. Of course taking the lead, and having chances to go 2-0 up as well. It's a frustrating one to take but we've still got games to go, and hopefully we can make it right in the next couple of weeks."

The former Liverpool man was also keen to stress the one issue that cost Manchester City the game against Thomas Tuchel's side, "Finishing the game off. It's as simple as that. We had chances to finish the game off, we didn't, and we got punished."

As many Manchester City fans will be aware, a defeat for Manchester United against Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon will be enough to crown the Etihad club as Premier League champions once again. However, Raheem Sterling reaffirmed that he will not be watching the game.

"I try to have a day with the kids but hopefully we can have a good result as well. But I'll be having a day off football tomorrow for sure."

The defeat to Chelsea on Saturday afternoon certainly acted as a reminder for Raheem Sterling and his Manchester City teammates about the challenge that they will face in the Champions League final at the end of the month.

Sterling explained, "That's a team full of top players and if you don't finish the game off, they'll come back and punish you like they've done here, like they did at Wembley."

With that being said however, the 26 year-old firmly believed that Manchester City will be able to get the job done on May 29th. "The final in the Champions League will be a completely different game and I'm sure we'll get over the line on that one."

