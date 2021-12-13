Skip to main content
    December 13, 2021
    Raheem Sterling Nominated Alongside Tyson Fury and Emma Raducanu for 2021 Edition of Top Annual Award

    Raheem Sterling has been named as one of the nominees for the 2021 BBC Sports Personality of the Year award, after yet another brilliant calendar year for both club and country.
    2021 has been yet another successful year for Raheem Sterling, with Manchester City’s No.7 winning the Premier League as well as the Carabao Cup, while reaching the finals of both the Champions League and Euro 2020.

    The boy from Brent was the Three Lions’ stand-out performer, netting three goals in the competition and cementing his place in the Euro 2020 Team of the Tournament.

    After scoring his 100th goal in the Premier League against Wolves on Saturday afternoon, Raheem Sterling has the chance of making history once again.

    The Englishman has been nominated for the prestigious BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award for his excellent contributions for club and country. He joins an esteemed list of nominees, including elite British athletes such as Emma Raducanu, Tyson Fury, Tom Daley, Adam Peaty and Sarah Storey.

    A public vote will take place via BBC’s online portal on 19th December, the day of the live event as Sterling will be a candidate to lift the award won by Lewis Hamilton last year.

    With 14 goals and 12 assists for Manchester City in the 2020/21 campaign on their run to winning two trophies, the Englishman wasn’t quite at his electric best, despite putting up the number.

    But during Euro 2020, Sterling’s displays were a major factor in bringing the entire nation together to celebrate the success of Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions, as England reached their first-ever major final since 1966.

    Whether Raheem Sterling wins the award or not, he certainly deserves to be right alongside Britain’s finest athletes for the award.

