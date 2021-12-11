Raheem Sterling Opens Up on Hitting 100 Premier League Goals During Career

Raheem Sterling has opened up on becoming the 32nd player to score 100 Premier League goals, after the Englishman scored the winning goal against Wolves on Saturday.

Sterling, who joined Manchester City from Liverpool in the summer of 2015, has become the eighth youngest player to join the elite list of players to score 100 goals in the Premier League.

The 27 year-old, who moved to within of a goal of his century against Watford last weekend, scored the only goal of the game against Wolves at the Etihad on Saturday afternoon.

The Englishman, who was making just his 11th start of the season, scored his sixth goal of the campaign from the penalty spot, after Joao Moutinho was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box on the 65th minute.

Sterling stepped up to take the penalty, and cooly slotted home, as he became the 32nd player to score a century of Premier League goals.

After the match, Raheem Sterling described scoring 100 Premier League goals as being "a lovely achievement."

"It’s a lovely achievement. Some fantastic players in there, I really wanted to be in among them," said Raheem Sterling.

The winger, who has bounced back into form since the international break, also spoke about the challenges posed by Wolves, as his goal proved the difference between the two sides.

Reflecting on a difficult match, which included the sending off of Raul Jimenez late into the first-half, Sterling said, "We had to keep patient, they kept it tight and we knew if we kept playing we’d eventually break through."

"Every time we play Wolves at home it's always a difficult one. We’ve always found it difficult to break Wolves down. It was the same today."

