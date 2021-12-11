Skip to main content
    •
    December 11, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Raheem Sterling Opens Up on Hitting 100 Premier League Goals During Career

    Raheem Sterling has opened up on becoming the 32nd player to score 100 Premier League goals, after the Englishman scored the winning goal against Wolves on Saturday.
    Author:

    Sterling, who joined Manchester City from Liverpool in the summer of 2015, has become the eighth youngest player to join the elite list of players to score 100 goals in the Premier League. 

    The 27 year-old, who moved to within of a goal of his century against Watford last weekend, scored the only goal of the game against Wolves at the Etihad on Saturday afternoon. 

    The Englishman, who was making just his 11th start of the season, scored his sixth goal of the campaign from the penalty spot, after Joao Moutinho was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box on the 65th minute. 

    Sterling stepped up to take the penalty, and cooly slotted home, as he became the 32nd player to score a century of Premier League goals. 

    After the match, Raheem Sterling described scoring 100 Premier League goals as being "a lovely achievement." 

    Read More

    "It’s a lovely achievement. Some fantastic players in there, I really wanted to be in among them," said Raheem Sterling. 

    The winger, who has bounced back into form since the international break, also spoke about the challenges posed by Wolves, as his goal proved the difference between the two sides.   

    Reflecting on a difficult match, which included the sending off of Raul Jimenez late into the first-half, Sterling said, "We had to keep patient, they kept it tight and we knew if we kept playing we’d eventually break through."

    "Every time we play Wolves at home it's always a difficult one. We’ve always found it difficult to break Wolves down. It was the same today."

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    imago1008576495h
    News

    Raheem Sterling Opens Up on Hitting 100 Premier League Goals During Career

    30 seconds ago
    imago1008576083h
    News

    Pep Guardiola Confirms Injury Concern With Man City Midfielder

    1 hour ago
    imago1008576495h
    Match Coverage

    Player Ratings: Man City 1-0 Wolves (Premier League)

    1 hour ago
    Etihad Stadium View
    Match Coverage

    Man City vs Wolves (Premier League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

    4 hours ago
    imago0045890488h
    Match Coverage

    Confirmed Line-Ups: Man City vs Wolves (Premier League)

    4 hours ago
    imago1008513693h
    Match Coverage

    The Latest On Phil Foden, Nathan Ake, Rayan Ait-Nouri and the Complete Team News and Injury News Ahead of Man City vs Wolves (Premier League)

    19 hours ago
    sipa_35389074
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Identify Leading Striker Target for 2022

    21 hours ago
    sipa_34664451
    News

    "You Could See It Even Then!" - Insight into Ruben Dias Rise Provided by Former Benfica Teammate

    22 hours ago