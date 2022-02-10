Raheem Sterling Praises Manchester City's 'Patience' in Brentford Victory

Raheem Sterling has reflected on Manchester City's latest Premier League win, as they beat Brentford 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night, courtesy of goals from Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne.

The Blues opened up a 12 point lead at the top of the Premier League, as they extended their unbeaten run in the division to 13 matches, with a comfortable victory over Thomas Frank's Brentford.

The Bees, who were without a number of players, including star striker Ivan Toney and January signing Christian Eriksen, suffered their fifth straight defeat in the league when they visited the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Riyad Mahrez smashed City into the lead in the 40th minute, after Raheem Sterling won the Blues a penalty following a poorly timed challenge from the Brentford defender.

After continued dominance and numerous opportunities to double their lead, Kevin De Bruyne sealed the three points on the 69th minute, with a rebounded effort, following an initial miss from Sterling.

Rodri and Joao Cancelo both forced saves out of Bees goalkeeper David Raya, but City were unable to add to their two-goal lead in the final 20 minutes.

The win, which came less than two months after a 1-0 win at the Brentford Community Stadium, leaves City 12 points ahead of Liverpool at the top of the table and Thomas Frank's team just five points above to relegation zone.

Raheem Sterling, whose run to the byline won City the crucial first-half penalty, spoke post-match about the difficulties of the game and how hard Brentford were to break down at full-time.

Speaking to BT Sport post-match, the England international said, "They made it really difficult, the game at their place was really difficult too. They were hard to break down. We stuck to it and got two goals.

"We had to keep going, keep creating chances and we'll hopefully take one. We got a penalty and Kev's second in the second half."

