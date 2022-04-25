Raheem Sterling Previews Mammoth Real Madrid Clash and Discusses the Quality of Karim Benzema

Raheem Sterling believes Manchester City are well prepared to fend off the might of Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League semi-final, but is wary of the threat Karim Benzema possesses.

A second straight UEFA Champions League final appearance is something most Manchester City fans could only have dreamed about a decade ago.

But now, a two-legged semi-final tie with Real Madrid is the only thing standing in the way of turning those dreams into reality.

While this iteration of Real Madrid is not considered one of the best in recent years, the 13-time competition winners will be no slouches. Their 15-point lead at the top of the La Liga table has put their winning pedigree on full display.

Speaking before City welcomes the Spanish giants to the Etihad Stadium for the first-leg of the tie, Raheem Sterling has delivered his verdict on the opponents.

IMAGO / Sportimage "They have scored some vital late goals but we have players who can play in high-pressure games," Sterling said, "We'll be fine." IMAGO / PA Images "We know not just this season but previous seasons how good they are in this competition.

IMAGO / PA Images "All that happened in the past, we've got to prepare right, make sure we're mentally ready for the challenge. We can't focus on their previous games, only focus on us."



With Spanish football coming to a halt at the weekend to make room for the Copa Del Rey final between Real Betis and Valencia, Real Madrid have not played a game since Wednesday - giving them a few extra days of rest over City.

Sterling, however, does not believe it will be too big a factor on the night.

"It comes down to tomorrow night, we prepare mentally, physically. What's happened previously doesn't matter," the winger admitted.

Much of the talk surrounding the tie has been about Real Madrid's main threat in attack, Karim Benzema.

The Frenchman boasts a staggering tally of 39 goals and 13 assists through 40 games for the Spanish club this season, and Raheem Sterling was quick to acknowledge his quality.

The 27-year-old concluded, "A top player, he's played at a high level for such a long time. Incredible professional."

To make matters worse, they will possibly be without Kyle Walker, John Stones, and Joao Cancelo for the first-leg, leaving some round holes to be filled by square pegs in defence for Guardiola.

