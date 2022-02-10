Raheem Sterling Provides Dressing Room Insight into Pep Guardiola's Half-Time Team Talk Against Brentford

Raheem Sterling has offered an insight into the half-time team talk of Pep Guardiola, during Manchester City's 2-0 win over Brentford on Wednesday night.

While Premier League newcomers Brentford did their best to frustrate the hosts by defending in numbers for large parts of the game, Manchester City battled on to a deserved 2-0 victory at the Etihad Stadium.

A first-half Riyad Mahrez penalty, followed by a late Kevin De Bruyne close-range strike did justice to what was a professional performance from the Premier League champions.

Speaking to BT Sport after starring in Manchester City’s latest triumph, Raheem Sterling lifted the lid on Pep Guardiola’s half-time message to his side, in what was shaping up to be a tricky contest at the time.

Raheem Sterling revealed, “He (Pep Guardiola) told us to keep the ball. They (Brentford) had a few breaks on the corner, and to be aware of that and keep creating chances."

"They defended well, they’re a tight unit, we had to keep going, probing the ball and finding the gaps and we did."

Exploiting Brentford’s defence in wider areas, the likes of Joao Cancelo and Kevin De Bruyne in particular were wreaking havoc, as Manchester City looked set in their plan to stretch the pitch, which led to a major boost in the side’s chance creation.

In addition, the Catalan’s tip on dominating the ball certainly helped matters, as they ensured the Bees completely ran out of steam, both defensively and offensively. Ultimately, the league leaders' comprehensive second-half display was rewarded by a slice of luck, as David Raya’s mishap led to De Bruyne’s strike to finish the game off.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra