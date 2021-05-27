Raheem Sterling Provides Man City Dressing Room Insight Ahead of Champions League Final

Raheem Sterling has spoken about Manchester City’s mindset going into a historic Champions League final, with the winger expecting it to be a physically demanding battle for the European title.

The Englishman has been an integral part of Pep Guardiola’s side ever since the Catalan’s arrival, showing up for his side at crucial times over the years - something which has been a major factor of their success in the recent seasons.

Speaking to Manchester City’s official website in the run up to one of the most watched sporting events all over the world, Raheem Sterling was asked about the mood in the camp and whether the feeling is different going into a first Champions League final.

“I think the camp is pretty relaxed," the 26-year-old revealed. "Being in finals before with this football club, that only gives you that experience of going into a final."

"Of course, it is the Champions League final, but at the same time we are footballers, and we have to not let the occasion get to us and play our football.”

READ MORE: An exclusive look into Man City's 2021/2022 kits

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola's teary response when discussing Sergio Aguero

Manchester City will take on Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea in the final showdown of Europe’s premier competition. Having already faced Chelsea on three occasions this season, Sterling was asked about domestic opponents, where the winger went on to say:

“I expect a physically demanding game. Chelsea is a strong a team who have a lot of physically strong players. I expect a really tough test. We have played them twice [with Tuchel as manager] and lost twice but this is a Champions League final."

READ MORE: 2021/2022 Man City home kit leaked on PUMA website

READ MORE: Harry Kane to Man City for £100M+ labelled 'real possibility'

The 26 year-old also dismissed the idea that Manchester City’s recent losses against Chelsea will be a deterrent in their pursuit of European glory.

"On the day, things are a lot different. You go into it with a clean mindset, those games that happened against them in recent times go out the window. It is now about focusing on winning that trophy,"

"The only thing that can stop us are ourselves if I am honest. It is a game where I expect a difficult test, but at the same time I expect us to pull through”

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra