Raheem Sterling Provides Rallying Call to Man City Teammates Ahead of New Premier League Season

Raheem Sterling believes Manchester City will be as hungry as ever to defend their Premier League crown, with the new season kicking off this weekend.

Pep Guardiola's side begin yet another gruelling top-flight season with a trip to Tottenham on Sunday afternoon - and Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling claims that the squad is motivated to win their fourth title in five seasons.

“I think that is the most important thing ever since the manager has come in. That has been his message, not just to win, but to continue to win," Raheem Sterling explained.

"We have done it before, we have won it two years on the bounce. It is something that we are capable of,” Sterling told Manchester City's official club website ahead of the weekend's fixtures.

The England international claims that winning is an addictive habit for the players, and despite being crowned Premier League champions last season, the focus will have to be on doing it all over again.

“I think it comes from the club, the manager and the mindset he has installed."

"That winning mentality, once you get a taste of it, you want it even more. If you want to keep winning, you don’t want to see someone else take the Premier League trophy. We have enjoyed [being champions], but it is finished, it is done.”

He continued, “The last season is over and done with, so we are not going to get the trophy again this year by looking back at last season.”

With Jack Grealish being added to the squad, and Harry Kane possibly on the way, the players and staff should feel they have all of the tools necessary to repeat the triumphs of last season.

