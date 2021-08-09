Raheem Sterling Puts Team Together to 'Finalise' Crunch Talks With Man City Over Future

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling is set to re-engage in talks with the club about his future, after putting together a team with a view to finalising negotiations over new deal.

Since joining the club from Liverpool in 2015, Raheem Sterling has established himself as a popular figure at Manchester City and has contributed immensely to Pep Guardiola’s success throughout his time so far.

The England superstar has appeared in a total of 292 matches for Manchester City and has notched a staggering total of 114 goals - further highlighting how crucial he has been to the haul of domestic trophies since his arrival.

However, Raheem Sterling lost his place in the Manchester City side towards the back-end of last season, but still managed to total 49 appearances across all competitions - evidencing that whilst he was not an undisputed starter, he remained firmly in Pep Guardiola's plans.

According to a report by Martin Blackburn of The Sun, Raheem Sterling is set to hold fresh contract talks with Manchester City in the coming weeks, as both parties look to tie down his long-term future to the Etihad Stadium - despite recent talk of a move away from the club.

Raheem Sterling has two years remaining on his existing contract, however the England international has been linked with various moves to both Tottenham and Arsenal this summer - as a direct consequence of his poor run of form towards the end of the 2020/2021 campaign.

The latest development is certainly an encouraging one in favour of the player wanting to remain at the club, with Blackburn's report noting that Sterling is 'preparing for more discussions' in the coming weeks and has put a team together to get a new deal 'finalised'.

Whilst Raheem Sterling had somewhat of an off-season last term, and was often a source of frustration for many Manchester City fans, his quality is unarguable given his contributions to the club over the years.

His immense showing with England at the summer’s European Championships also demonstrated the sheer talent that he is, as Raheem Sterling provided multiple vital goals to drive Gareth Southgate's squad to the final.

Despite the various question marks over his Etihad Stadium future, it is understood that Raheem Sterling is happy at Manchester City, and wants to remain at the club long-term.

However, it is understandable that the player will want to know what his role in the team will be going forward, before putting pen to paper, as he heads towards the pinnacle of his professional career.

