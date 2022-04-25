Raheem Sterling Raves About 'Special' Champions League Nights Ahead of Real Madrid Clash

Raheem Sterling claims Manchester City are 'focussed' on the Champions League because it is the one trophy the club have yet to win.

The England international was not shy in revealing his desire to finally win the Champions League with Manchester City. The prestigious trophy is the one that City have not yet secured in the most successful period in the club's history.

Despite their failures in the competition, Sterling and his teammates have made immense progress since Pep Guardiola's appointment as manager in 2016.

This season, the Blues have reached the semi-final stage for the second straight campaign - the first time the club has ever accomplished that feat.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto Speaking ahead of Tuesday's semi-final showdown with Real Madrid, Sterling has opened up on his desire to get his hands on Europe's major prize. IMAGO / Pressinphoto "Yeah every season it's always a challenge," Sterling said, "It's the one we've not got our hands-on and we're focussing on."

IMAGO / Sportimage He continued, "It's a special competition, every young player wants to be here. Every time I play I do my best, the music and atmosphere is always special."



Despite his recent dip in form - and some stretches out of the team - Sterling remains a staple in the competition in recent years.

His all-time tally of 24 goals in 71 appearances sees him sit in the top five English scorers in the competition. As ever, Sterling was humble in his response, pointing out that he just takes games one at a time.

"Like anything, it's onto the next thing after a debut, the first goal, always try to do better. Every time I come in I try to improve. I always help the team, if I can get records even better," the winger said.

Sterling could be a key figure in City qualifying for a second consecutive Champions League final.

But they will be made to work for it as they face the competition's most decorated team in Real Madrid, who currently sit 15 points clear at the top of the La Liga table.

