Raheem Sterling Remains Coy on Manchester City Future Ahead of Champions League Clash Against Real Madrid

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling remained tight-lipped on his future at the Etihad Stadium past 2023 ahead of his side's Champions League semi-final clash against Real Madrid on Tuesday evening.

There has been ongoing uncertainty surrounding Raheem Sterling's future at Manchester City since the start of the campaign, when the England international was out of favour with manager Pep Guardiola despite starring for his country on their run to the European Championship final last summer.

The 27-year-old, who has registered 14 goals and seven assists in 41 appearances across all competitions, has been a regular starter for the Blues since November last year but with just over a year left on his current deal in Manchester, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the London-born forward.

KDB x Sterling Burnley Away

Ahead of the first-leg of Manchester City's Champions League semi-final clash with Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday evening, the attacker was asked about his future after suggestions that Sterling will hold contract discussions with the Premier League champions at the end of the season.

"At the minute, I'm happy to be playing, to contribute. That’s the most important thing. It would be selfish to speak of any contract situation," the former Liverpool star said in his press conference on Monday afternoon.

Sterling x Pep Cover 2

"As a forward, I want to be playing, scoring, assisting. Contributing is massive, that's how you get confidence. I'm happy to get a part of the team.

"Every time I come in, I try to improve. I always help the team, if I can get records, even better."

Sterling cover vs Norwich Away

Sterling was heavily linked with a January switch to Barcelona after admitting he was open to a move abroad if game time did not improve at City off the back of being consistently overlooked in attack by Pep Guardiola.

However, the form and consistency showed by the Englishman since his return to the frame has been key to City in their bid to return the Premier League and possibly go all the way in the Champions League for the first time in the club's history this term.

After starting on the bench in a 3-0 win over Brighton in the Premier League last week, Sterling starred on his return to the lineup at the weekend as Manchester City put Watford to the sword with a 5-1 victory at the Etihad Stadium.

Sterling could keep his place in the starting XI against Real Madrid in midweek but Guardiola is likely to turn to Riyad Mahrez on the right side of attack - where Sterling featured against Watford - with Phil Foden also expected to play from the off against the Spanish giants.

Pep Cover Everton Away 1
