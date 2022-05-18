Raheem Sterling Requires Key Assurance Before Signing New Manchester City Contract

Raheem Sterling wants guarantees that he is 'central' to Manchester City's plans before he signs a long-term contract, ESPN have revealed.

The Blues have already secured the signing of Borussia Dortmund striker, Erling Haaland, who will arrive at the Etihad Stadium on July 1st.

In the other direction, captain Fernandinho has already announced he will be leaving the club after nearly a decade of service. It makes it likely City will target a midfield replacement as their next priority signing.

There have also been rumours of departures in other areas of the field, as Pep Guardiola looks to refresh his squad and compete on all four fronts next season.

Ilkay Gundogan has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, while Gabriel Jesus is edging closer and closer to the exit door.

Another forward whose future is unclear is England international, Raheem Sterling, who has been such a reliable goalscorer for Guardiola since he swapped Merseyside for Manchester in 2015.

IMAGO / PA Images His contract expires at the end of next season and there is yet to be any progress in talks regarding an extension. IMAGO / News Images According to the latest information by ESPN, City and Sterling will hold more talks over his future after Sunday's final game of the season.

IMAGO / Action Plus Before committing to a new long-term deal, Sterling is keen to ensure he is 'central' to the club's future plans.



ESPN also say, despite links with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, Sterling would be keen to make a move abroad if he leaves City.

In the past, the 27-year-old has been open in his desire to one day play football in La Liga. One interview with AS in the past saw Sterling pose with a City shirt on one shoulder and a Real Madrid shirt on the other.

Since moving to the Etihad, the winger has scored 131 goals in 338 games, securing three Premier League titles and countless domestic honours. Sterling also joined the exclusive Premier League 100-club this season.

