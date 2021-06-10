Raheem Sterling Responds To Exit Rumours From Man City - Barcelona And Arsenal Mentioned As Potential Destinations

Raheem Sterling has said 'he doesn't check anything on social media', while rumours have been circulating in recent days regarding a possible move away from Manchester City this summer.

The winger is set to take part in yet another major tournament with his nation, when England take on Croatia on Sunday in their first European Championships group fixture.

Raheem Sterling is a crucial member of Gareth Southgate's side, and he spoke to talkSport ahead of the game.

The first topic of conversation was obviously recent rumours linking him with a move away from Manchester City this summer. Most notably, FC Barcelona and Arsenal were claimed to be studying a move, but the finances involved made it near on impossible for both of them to complete a deal.

On this, the 26 year-old was quite short and sweet with his response explaining, “Do what they done before we had social media. Don’t check anything, don’t look at anything. That’s the most important thing."

His form did take a significant dip this season at Manchester City after such a standout campaign in 2019/20. It's something the winger recognises, but is ready and fresh to take on the challenge at international level.

“I am feeling good," Sterling said, "It is all about mentality. You can play a lot of games but if mentally you are not happy, if mentally you are down, okay the tournament could be physically demanding."

"But if you are happy and raring to go, that is the most important thing. It is where your head is at and mind space. And right now my mindset is smile and be happy,” the Englishmen concluded.

Raheem Sterling's position in the England side is one that's still in question. Players such as his Manchester City teammate Phil Foden and rival players Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford are all vying for a starting spot in Gareth Southgate's side.

