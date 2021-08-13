Raheem Sterling Reveals Fighting Spirit To Get 'Raring' For Man City During the New Season

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling has stated his desire to get the new season underway, after an impressive summer with England.

It was a long summer for Raheem Sterling, as was the case for most of the world’s superstars who played in long international tournaments.

In Sterling’s case, the England international only returned back to training earlier this week - just a few days before the new Premier League season kicks off.

Despite that, the 26 year-old was quick to state his excitement for the new season.

"I had a great holiday, now I'm raring to get back," Sterling exclaimed ahead of the new campaign and the first game against Tottenham on Sunday afternoon.

"It's a season I'm really looking forward to. I've got all my energy/attention to focus on. You can’t wait until September for the window to shut to get into it. You've got to come out fast," Sterling continued, as relayed by the Daily Mail’s Jack Gaughan.

A new season presents another opportunity for Manchester City to claim the ultimate prize - a prize which has eluded them up to this point: The Champions League.

While the club made significant progress in reaching the showpiece final last season, it is time for this particular hurdle to be cleared.

Raheem Sterling however, believes it is necessary to avoid hyper-focusing on the competition.

“The most important thing is to not put too much energy into that. We will be fine. The team we have and the players, we should just be enjoying it, getting into our rhythm and it will happen," he said.

With the addition of Jack Grealish and the potential recruitment of Harry Kane in the coming days, the final pieces of the puzzle could be in place for Manchester City to take the final leap in Europe’s top club competition.

