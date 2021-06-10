Raheem Sterling Reveals His 'Shock' Reaction To Phil Foden's New Haircut

Raheem Sterling says he couldn't hide his 'shock' when he discovered Manchester City and England teammate, Phil Foden's new Euro 96 themed haircut.

On Tuesday, Phil Foden's world-renowned barber, Sheldon Edwards - known as HD Cutz - released a photo of the youngster in the process of getting his hair re-styled ahead of the delayed 2020 European Championships.

When the final product was eventually revealed with the caption 'Euro 96 vibes', the footballing world went crazy, and teammate Raheem Sterling has admitted he was exactly the same.

“I love it. Do you know why I love it?" Sterling began, "I love it because that says to me he’s confident, that says to me you don’t really give whatever anyone thinks so good on him!”

But the inspiration behind the sudden change wasn't just Paul Gascoigne, Raheem Sterling has revealed.

The winger says Phil Foden has followed in the footsteps of another silver-haired legend, Sergio Agüero - who recently departed Manchester City for FC Barcelona on a free transfer.

"He said to me just before we left, the last training session, he said: 'Yeah, I like Sergio's hair, he had the silver one', and I was like: 'Yeah it was nice wasn't it?' Not expecting him to get it two days later!"

"I've seen him and I was in shock to be honest with you," Sterling said with a giggle, "I must say I love it, he's going into the biggest tournament of his life and he's just rocked up with silver hair, so that tells me everything"

