Raheem Sterling Set to Launch New Charity to Support Young People

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling is set to launch a new charity in the coming months, after confirming the formation of the organisation a year ago.

Despite his current on-field struggles, Sterling continues to maintain his fantastic off-field reputation through community work in Manchester and across the whole of the United Kingdom.

A year ago, the Manchester City winger announced plans to create a new charity, '1692' - a name derived from the year when Raheem Sterling's birthplace of Kingston, Jamaica was founded.

A year later, and 1692 is set to launch, according to the information of The Civl Society.

With Sterling on the board of the charity, the organisation's aim is to to 'support children and young people up to the age of 25 years, who are in need because of youth, ill-health, disability, financial hardship or other disadvantage'.

In October 2020, Raheem Sterling told The Sunday Times that he was “done talking” about social issues and wanted to commit himself to working to fix them.

“I want this to be humongous, and not just humongous for myself but for the people involved,” Sterling said when announcing the formation of 1692.

While Raheem Sterling’s spokesperson declined to say how much money the Manchester City star will give to the foundation personally, indications from the Times suggest that he could personally pledge a seven-figure sum upon the charity's launch.

Sterling's plate will continue to be full as he enters into the final 18 months of his Manchester City contract - and in the midst of a poor run of form since the conclusion of the 2019/20 season, some questions over the 26-year-old's future at the Etihad have been raised.

