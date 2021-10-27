    • October 27, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Raheem Sterling Set to Launch New Charity to Support Young People

    Manchester City star Raheem Sterling is set to launch a new charity in the coming months, after confirming the formation of the organisation a year ago.
    Author:

    Despite his current on-field struggles, Sterling continues to maintain his fantastic off-field reputation through community work in Manchester and across the whole of the United Kingdom.

    A year ago, the Manchester City winger announced plans to create a new charity, '1692' - a name derived from the year when Raheem Sterling's birthplace of Kingston, Jamaica was founded.

    A year later, and 1692 is set to launch, according to the information of The Civl Society.

    READ MORE: Pep Guardiola makes admission on Raheem Sterling's form

    READ MORE: Chelsea star 'in talks' with Man City amid contract uncertainty

    With Sterling on the board of the charity, the organisation's aim is to to 'support children and young people up to the age of 25 years, who are in need because of youth, ill-health, disability, financial hardship or other disadvantage'. 

    In October 2020, Raheem Sterling told The Sunday Times that he was “done talking” about social issues and wanted to commit himself to working to fix them. 

    “I want this to be humongous, and not just humongous for myself but for the people involved,” Sterling said when announcing the formation of 1692

    READ MORE: Man City officials send scouts to Benfica vs Bayern Munich games

    READ MORE: Pep Guardiola hits back at Sky Sports reporters

    While Raheem Sterling’s spokesperson declined to say how much money the Manchester City star will give to the foundation personally, indications from the Times suggest that he could personally pledge a seven-figure sum upon the charity's launch. 

    Sterling's plate will continue to be full as he enters into the final 18 months of his Manchester City contract - and in the midst of a poor run of form since the conclusion of the 2019/20 season, some questions over the 26-year-old's future at the Etihad have been raised. 

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    sipa_35594155
    News

    Raheem Sterling Set to Launch New Charity to Support Young People

    1 minute ago
    PUMA
    News

    Leaked: 2022/2023 Man City Third Kit Details Revealed

    21 minutes ago
    sipa_35646355
    News

    "Wow, Nothing is Fazing Him!" - Man City Source Opens Up on Development of Rising Star and Raheem Sterling's Involvement Detailed

    41 minutes ago
    sipa_35590572
    Match Coverage

    West Ham vs Man City (Carabao Cup): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

    50 minutes ago
    sipa_35646584
    News

    "Pal, It's Over", "It's Best For Both Parties to Part Ways" – Plenty of Man City Fans React to Club Icon’s Comments on Raheem Sterling

    1 hour ago
    sipa_33364198
    Match Coverage

    Confirmed Team News and Injury News - West Ham vs Man City (Carabao Cup)

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35168968
    Match Coverage

    A Five-Year Carabao Cup Run, Fernandinho Closing In On Landmark – West Ham vs Man City Stat Preview (Carabao Cup)

    3 hours ago
    sipa_35646600
    Match Coverage

    Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez Return Up Front, John Stones at Centre-Back - Predicted Team: West Ham vs Man City (Carabao Cup)

    16 hours ago