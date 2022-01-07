Skip to main content
Raheem Sterling Set to Sign New Manchester City Contract

Raheem Sterling is reportedly ready to commit his future to Manchester City, with the club believing the England international will sign a new contract before the summer.

Sterling, who moved from Merseyside to Manchester in a deal worth £49 million in 2015, has bounced back into form in recent weeks, scoring four goals in his last five matches in all competitions. 

The 27-year-old has made 270 appearances under Pep Guardiola, with the England forward influential for both club and country in recent years. 

Speaking during an interview at the FT Business of Sport Summit in October, Sterling suggested that he may consider playing football abroad, saying, “If there was an opportunity to go somewhere else, I’d be open to it at this moment in time.”

Raheem Sterling has 18 months left on his current deal with Manchester City, and according to an exclusive report in the Daily Mail, the 27-year-old is ready to sign a new deal with the Premier League champions. 

Talks surrounding a new contract for the player seemed to have stalled, with Sterling linked with a possible transfer to La Liga giants Barcelona in the summer. 

Read More

However, the Daily Mail reports that following an improvement in relations with manager Pep Guardiola, Sterling is ready to commit his future to the Etihad Stadium. 

The Blues are reportedly keen to resolve the situation around Sterling's contract before the end of the season.

However, the former Liverpool forward will not commit to a long-term deal until he sees how much playing-time he is given during the opening weeks of the new year, according to Matt Hughes

Sterling is one of a number of first-team Manchester City stars who are expected to receive improved contracts in 2022, with Phil Foden and Joao Cancelo both reportedly expected to be offered improved terms. 

