Raheem Sterling Speaks On Leaving Manchester City

Raheem Sterling has been speaking about leaving Manchester City recently in an interview he done with Sky Sports.

The England winger joined Chelsea this summer in a £45million deal, and has been speaking about why he made the decision recently. It is the second time Raheem Sterling has spoken on record

The interview was done with Sky Sports News, and the player spoke about how his lack of game time played a massive role in his departure.

“Misunderstandings, contracts running down. It was a shame to see how it ended in the end because I had such a great time there. A lot of things came into play, a lot of reasons, but I wasn't complaining, I was ready to challenge…”

“As you can see, even with some of the performances I put in, you couldn't guarantee yourself a place so it just didn't make sense to fight a battle you can never win."

The former Manchester City player seems to have gotten a lot off his chest in the interview.

The frustration from how his time at Manchester City ended is clear, but in terms of his playing time last season, only Ederson, Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo made more minutes than the player last season

The Chelsea winger will be hoping to prove a point against his former club this season, and all eyes will be on January 2nd when Manchester City come to Stamford Bridge.

