Raheem Sterling Sponsors Mock Euro 2020 Tournament For Youth Players

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling has partnered with New Balance, to sponsor a mock ‘Euros’ tournament for youth players in Gorton.
Raheem Sterling is no stranger to community work. The 26-year-old was recently awarded an MBE for his campaigning against racism and setting up a foundation for deprived children.

As New Balance is the winger’s personal boot sponsor, the pair worked together to send kits and new footballs to the HideOut youth zone in Gorton to help their staging of their own alternative competition, as reported by the Manchester Evening News’ Stuart Brennan.

This idea comes off the back of Raheem Sterling’s visit to the charity in April, and when he heard the news that the organisation was considering staging the tournament, the winger wanted to get involved.

READ MORE: Man City wingers 'agrees terms' ahead of summer transfer to Europe

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano provides latest insight into Grealish/Kane pursuit

Chief executive of HideOut, Adam Farricker had this to say on Raheem Sterling’s charitable contributions to his organisation.

“This is a great gesture from Raheem, he visited us in April and was blown away with our facilities and the work we are doing to engage with young people in Gorton." 

"To enable them to have a safe place to meet, socialise, learn, play and get a good meal seven days a week.”

And in response to a ‘thank you video’ sent to the England forward, Sterling responded with a video of his own, with a special message for the kids.

“Great to see photos and videos of all the kids and my friends at the HideOut bringing the Euros to Manchester. I’m gonna send the top goalscorer at the end of today's games a pair of my boots. Come on Team HideOut," said Sterling. 

