SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Raheem Sterling states Man City have 'done well' in their start to the new season

Shruti Sadbhav

Manchester City dropped points for the second time this season, as Pep Guardiola's side struggled to capitalise on their lead. Following the match, Raheem Sterling spoke with the media and reflected on his team's performance against Marcelo Bielsa's side.

The 25-year-old cited several setbacks faced by City, including injuries, a short pre-season, and more while discussing the overall performance of the squad. However, he credited Leeds for putting up a great match and lauded their start to life in the Premier League.

Raheem Sterling admitted that the game was challenging and losing key players to injuries didn't help either. Speaking to the BBC, Sterling said:

"It was a difficult game. The energy levels start to finish was impressive. There were a few setbacks that we've had like injuries. I think we've done well with a short squad that we've had."

fbl-eng-pr-leeds-man-city (2)

Sterling continued, "They [Leeds] were right in our faces. I prefer playing against teams like that instead of 11 men behind the ball. We've done fantastic with the short squad that we've had. After the break, we should have a fit squad and ready to go."

Raheem Sterling was involved in a particular instance during which an apparent handball led to Manchester City players claiming a penalty. However, their request was denied, which ended up stirring controversy. When Sterling was asked about the incident, he refused to make any further comments.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Player Ratings: Leeds United 1-1 Manchester City (Premier League)

It's more points dropped as Manchester City fail to bounce back from last week's defeat in an entertaining but ultimately frustrating draw at Elland Road.

markgough96

Pep Guardiola gives his verdict on Ruben Dias’ Man City debut

Manchester City’s latest signing, Ruben Dias, made his Premier League debut for the English side tonight and Pep Guardiola seemed very happy with his new defender after the match.

Shruti Sadbhav

“We need to settle a few things" - Pep Guardiola reacts to Man City’s Premier League campaign so far

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City once again dropped points on a Premier League match day, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by newly-promoted Leeds United at Elland Road.

Shruti Sadbhav

"It's not easy!" - Man City debutant Ruben Dias gives candid post-match interview after draw against Leeds

Man City's newest signing Ruben Dias made his debut in the 1-1 draw at Elland Road, and his post-match interview gave an honest assessment of the game.

markgough96

Five Things We Learned: Leeds United 1-1 Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City were forced to settle for a point at Elland Road in what was an exciting game for a neutral, but a disappointing result for the Blues. Here's five things we learned at Elland Road...

Brandon Evans

Dias makes his debut! - Leeds United vs Manchester City (Team News)

Manchester City are looking to return to winning ways in their third Premier League season against Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United. Last week, a 2-5 loss to Leicester City summed up just what defensive issues the Blues still have.

harryasiddall

Man City defender set to be excluded from match day squad ahead of Leeds clash

Eric Garcia is set to be excluded from the matchday squad for Manchester City, as they travel north to face Leeds United at Elland Road, as per reports from Spain.

Freddie Pye

Ruben Dias set to partner Aymeric Laporte - Predicted Team: Leeds United vs Man City (Premier League)

After returning to winning ways against Burnley in midweek, Manchester City head to Elland Road for the first time since March 2004, here’s how we think Manchester City will line up on Saturday afternoon...

Brandon Evans

Ask The Opposition - Leeds vs Man City (w/ TheScratchingShed)

Manchester City are looking to bounce back and head into the second international break of the season with a win, when they head to Elland Road to face Leeds United on Saturday evening.

Harry Winters

Man City looking for another striker - considered selling Gabriel Jesus last summer

As this summer’s transfer window enters it’s final days, Duncan Castles has revealed a number of interesting things relating to Manchester City; including that the club remain in the market for a forward.

Harry Winters