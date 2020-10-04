Raheem Sterling states Man City have 'done well' in their start to the new season

Manchester City dropped points for the second time this season, as Pep Guardiola's side struggled to capitalise on their lead. Following the match, Raheem Sterling spoke with the media and reflected on his team's performance against Marcelo Bielsa's side.

The 25-year-old cited several setbacks faced by City, including injuries, a short pre-season, and more while discussing the overall performance of the squad. However, he credited Leeds for putting up a great match and lauded their start to life in the Premier League.

Raheem Sterling admitted that the game was challenging and losing key players to injuries didn't help either. Speaking to the BBC, Sterling said:

"It was a difficult game. The energy levels start to finish was impressive. There were a few setbacks that we've had like injuries. I think we've done well with a short squad that we've had."

Sterling continued, "They [Leeds] were right in our faces. I prefer playing against teams like that instead of 11 men behind the ball. We've done fantastic with the short squad that we've had. After the break, we should have a fit squad and ready to go."

Raheem Sterling was involved in a particular instance during which an apparent handball led to Manchester City players claiming a penalty. However, their request was denied, which ended up stirring controversy. When Sterling was asked about the incident, he refused to make any further comments.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra