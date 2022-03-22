Raheem Sterling to Link Up With England Squad Late After Personal Duke of Cambridge Invite

Raheem Sterling will join up with his England teammates on Wednesday, after receiving a personal invite from the Duke of Cambridge to attend a special event in his hometown of Kingston, Jamaica.

It could be argued that Raheem Sterling is approaching footballing royalty.

He received an MBE last June in the Queen's Birthday Honours list for his services to racial equality in sport, and has been a key figure on-the-field for both club and country.

At Manchester City, Sterling has scored 128 goals in his 327 appearances for the club - breaking himself into the top 10 all-time goal scorers list. In domestic and European football, the 27-year-old has always been reliable for the Blues.

His £49 million move from Liverpool brought with it a lot of scrutiny, but - particularly under Pep Guardiola - the forward has been infinitely successful and played a part in three Premier League title successes.

Ever since his breakthrough, he has been an ever-present for the England National Team too. Sterling is a key man for Gareth Southgate and scored three crucial goals in his countries run to the European Championship's final - including a famous opener against Germany.

IMAGO / Sportimage In 72 caps, Sterling has scored 18 goals and provided 24 assists - with the majority of them strikes coming around the time of his Euro's hot-streak. As the Three Lions reconvene at St George's Park this morning - England's hub - Sterling will be taking a slightly different route, according to the Independent.

IMAGO / PA Images The winger will actually link up with the England squad on Wednesday, having accepted a personal invite from the Duke of Cambridge to attend an event in Kingston, Jamaica.



It is unknown what this event actually involves, but an invite from royalty is too good to turn down - so Sterling will be joining Prince William in his hometown.

Southgate will be assessing his squad with two friendlies against Switzerland and the Ivory Coast over the next seven days - but I think it's safe to say that Sterling is easily in his manager's starting XI.

With the 2022 World Cup in Qatar around the corner, Sterling will be looking to warm-up for such a promising tournament with these two games.

