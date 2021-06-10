Sports Illustrated home
Raheem Sterling to Receive MBE in Queen's Birthday Honours - Liverpool Star Also Recognised

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling is set to be awarded an MBE as part of the Queen's birthday honours later this week.
The 26 year-old has played an integral role off the pitch throughout his career, driving much-needed awareness and change, most notably on the subject of racism.

But it hasn't just been his incredible work on fighting racism that has seen Raheem Sterling earn significant levels of praise throughout the country, with the Manchester City forward also setting up a foundation for deprived children.

Only recently, the three-time Premier League champions opened up by stating that he wanted to create something “humungous” in regards to the aforementioned foundation, which is understood to be focused on social mobility.

The Sun newspaper quote a Whitehall source, who spoke on the awarding of MBEs to both Raheem Sterling and Liverpool captain, Jordan Henderson.

This is great news on the eve of the Euros. Raheem and Jordan have been role models in the truest sense in the past few years."

"They’ve stood up and been counted, placing themselves in the firing line for what they believe in. Together with Marcus Rashford, they’ve proved there is a different side to a lot of footballers.

Jordan Henderson has been recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours List for his pivotal role in setting up the 'Players Together' fund - which saw the captains of all 20 Premier League teams donate significant amounts of money to NHS staff, volunteers and patients at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic around this time last year.

The Queen’s Birthday Honours will be announced late on Friday.

Shortly after, both Jordan Henderson and Raheem Sterling will head off on international duty, to represent England at the 2020 European Championships, and the awarding of the MBEs to both men will be a fantastic boost heading into the tournament.

