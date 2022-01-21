Raheem Sterling Would Have Been 'Open' to Barcelona Loan Switch, Reveals New Report

Manchester City's superstar forward Raheem Sterling is claimed to have been 'open' to the idea of moving to Barcelona on loan, as revealed by a new report in the Athletic this week.

With Raheem Sterling’s current Etihad Stadium contract set to run out in the summer of 2023, speculation about a potential move away from Manchester City has continued to rumble on.

The rumour mill went into overdrive late last year, when the 27-year old admitted in an interview with the Financial Times that he would be ‘open’ to a switch, if the option of ‘more game time’ was on the table.

One of the reported destinations included was a possible move to Spanish giants Barcelona.

As per a new report by the Athletic’s Sam Lee, sources close to Raheem Sterling are said to have 'given the impression' that the Manchester City forward would have been ‘open’ to the prospect of a loan switch to the Camp Nou.

It has been stated that when Barcelona officials visited Manchester in November, Manchester City were been ‘expecting’ a pitch for the Englishman from the Catalan outfit.

The Athletic highlight that Barcelona were ‘interested’ in ‘at least’ five Manchester City players last summer, including Sterling, as head coach Xavi was ‘keen’ on a potential loan deal for the second half of the season, as it suited their ‘financial restrictions’.

Considering Raheem Sterling had a rather disappointing personal campaign by his own standards last season, and in comparison to Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez operating as Pep Guardiola’s go-to wingers, the England international’s future at the club was at the height of its uncertainty.

However, a heroic return to form for Manchester City in the ongoing campaign has been a sight to behold, as the possibility of the devastating winger signing a new deal at the Etihad Stadium remains a realistic possibility at this present moment.

