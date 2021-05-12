Raheem Sterling's Prediction In 2020 About Man City and Liverpool Has Come True

Raheem Sterling's bold prediction about Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and potential domination in English football has certainly come true, after Manchester City were crowned Premier League champions for the third time in four seasons on Tuesday night.

Raheem Sterling's bold prediction about Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and potential domination in English football has certainly come true, after Manchester City were crowned Premier League champions for the third time in four seasons on Tuesday night.

The former Liverpool winger secured his third top-flight title since making the move from Merseyside in 2015, for a fee believed to be in the region of £50 million - and his bold statement in the run-up to his former club's Premier League title win of 2020 has certainly paid dividends.

Sterling was speaking to Sky Sports, and when asked the question about the possibility of Jurgen Klopp's side kicking on and dominating at the top of the Premier League for years to come, the 26 year-old merely laughed off the suggestions.

"We won the league twice in a row," Raheem Sterling opened while speaking to Laura Woods of Sky Sports last March.

"They're winning, they're leading at this moment in time but I'm pretty sure our boys go away and come back again. We'll be very hurt if they do pick up the league, very hurt, and we'll be up and running for next season for sure!"

It's a video that has aged like a fine wine, as Manchester City have now won the Premier League title with three games to spare and a gap of 10 points between themselves and Manchester United in second place.

Raheem Sterling has the opportunity to rub further salt in the wounds of his former employers on May 29th, when Manchester City face Chelsea in their first ever Champions League final.

The venue is still yet to be officially confirmed by UEFA, but the most recent suggestion is that the game could be move to Porto, to permit for the attendance of supporters with Portugal on the green list for travel.

